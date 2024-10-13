Kirklees Council set to overhaul blueprint for the borough found not fit for purpose

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Residents are being asked to have their say as Kirklees Council looks to redraft its Local Plan after it was found unfit for purpose.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The blueprint for the borough – which sets out how many houses and other development should take place and where – came into force in 2019 and included some controversial schemes such as the 4,000 home Dewsbury Riverside scheme.

But the plan was recently found unfit for purpose, with a number of issues highlighted including the absence of a five-year land supply, the council’s failure to meet its housing targets and difficulties in achieving sufficient jobs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a result, a full update is underway and set to be complete by March 2027.

Councillor Graham Turner

To inform this, the council wants to determine the state of Kirklees’ housing market and will be taking into account a number of factors like the cost of renting and buying, affordability and the patterns of people looking to move, as well as the current housing available across Kirklees.

The local authority has commissioned a survey and is encouraging residents from across the borough to take part.

Councillor Graham Turner, cabinet member for Finance and Regeneration, said: “This research is a vital part of planning our development for the future of Kirklees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When we first launched our Local Plan back in 2019, we couldn’t have imagined how much the landscape was about to change for everyone, which is why cabinet approved a full update to the Local Plan late last year.

“To make this update meaningful, and be working to deliver the best outcomes we possibly can for Kirklees, we need to have a thorough understanding of the current housing market and, crucially, what’s missing.

"I’d urge as many people as possible to take part, because this is bigger than any one development – it’s how we plan for the bigger picture for Kirklees and its future.”

To take part in the survey visit https://app.keysurvey.co.uk/f/41751781/7c5f/

If you have a story to share or an event you would like us to cover, email our reporting team with a contact telephone number and your name at [email protected].