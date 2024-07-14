Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Councillors including some in Batley and Heckmondwike say council cutbacks have left parks and playing fields “overgrown” and “not fit for purpose”.

At a Kirklees Council cabinet meeting, Crosland Moor and Netherton ward councillor, Coun Jo Lawson (Kirklees Community Independent) raised concern about the state of green spaces in her ward, and council plans to make some members of park staff redundant.

She said: "What I’m increasingly finding within the Crosland Moor and Netherton ward is they’re overgrown and the play equipment isn’t safe to go on.

“What gets me is in a lot of playing fields where kids are supposed to be able to have physical activity – the grass is not being cut often enough.

Coun Jo Lawson

“I also then find out that there are 19 out of 72 park staff that are facing redundancy which needs to be looked at in itself.

“We need to be able to get people out for their mental health, their wellbeing, etc., and when you’ve got areas that are not fit for purpose, people are frequently avoiding those.”

Leader of the council, Coun Cathy Scott, partially blamed the cutbacks on underfunding. She also said it is council policy to ‘enable communities’ to do things for themselves by giving them the necessary tools and equipment.

Last January, the council was asking residents to roll up their sleeves and get involved in caring for their local green spaces as the grounds maintenance department was in crisis.

At the time, the 70 members of staff were said to be taking on a workload equivalent to that of 103 people during the summer months.

Cabinet member for Culture and Greener Kirklees Coun Yusra Hussain explained that the council has to work within the budgets it has been left with.

Other councillors shared their experiences, with Coun Zahid Kahut (KCI, Batley West) and Cllr Viv Kendrick (Labour, Heckmondwike) speaking about problems with grass cutting at their local bowling greens.

Councillor Kendrick said that four bowling clubs that play out of Firth Park had been told the council would not cut their grass in the near future.

She continued: “I know we talk about people doing things for themselves but for years we’ve been told what a specialist job it was so I’m not sure how the community can address that.”