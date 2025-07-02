Kirklees Council rakes in £1m as more properties auctioned off

Kirklees Council has raked in just shy of £1m as four assets were sold off in May and June.

When the council was gripped by a £47m black hole in its budget back in 2023/24, the authority rolled out tough measures to bring in some cash, including selling off several assets.

Landmarks, historic buildings and plots of land are among the properties to have made the list, with many of these auctions having come to fruition.

Among the most notable sales are that of the former Red House Museum at Gomersal which went to the highest bidder for £650,000.

A view of the land at Victoria Road, Dewsbury

The former Westtown Family Centre at Boothroyd Green in Dewsbury brought in £343,000.

Over the past two months, more auctions have taken place and a total of £990,000 was raised.

Two more properties – the Edgerton cemetery lodge and a former part of the recovery college known as ‘Pathways’ in Mirfield – were due to go to auction but these were postponed. These assets had guide prices of £150,000 plus and £300,000 plus, respectively.

Below is a roundup of the listings that sold in May and June, their guide price, and sale price:

Land and buildings (commercial garage premises) at Greenhouse Road, Fartown, Huddersfield, West Yorkshire, HD2 2QB – guide price £75,000 plus, sold for £222,000

Land at George Street/William Street, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury, West Yorkshire, WF13 3LL – guide price £50,000 plus, sold for £191,000

Land adjacent to 69-73 Victoria Road, Dewsbury, West Yorkshire, WF13 2AW – guide price £25,000 plus, sold for £42,000

Former Council Offices & Retail Premises, Huddersfield Road, Holmfirth, West Yorkshire, HD9 3JH – guide price £150,000 plus, sold for £535,000