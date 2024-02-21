Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The properties would be brought to a greenfield site of around three and a half acres between Lady Ann Road and Primrose Hill at Soothill.

The homes would range from three to five-bedrooms, with the majority being semi-detached.

A decision on the application will be made at tomorrow’s meeting of the council’s strategic planning committee.

Proposed housing site on land between Lady Ann Road and Primrose Hill, Soothill, Batley.

It is being determined by the committee due to the high level of representations received including 120 public comments on the council’s website, and three petitions amassing a combined total of 496 signatures.

Among the objectors are the three Batley East ward councillors, along with the chairman of the Soothill Residents’ Association.

Objections relate to a whole host of issues including the impact on local roads, flood risk, a strain on services and the environment.

One resident described the application as a “dark cloud” hanging over the local community. They continued: “The field is a floodplain and it has flooded numerous times in the last few years with the water coming onto Lady Ann Road.

“Building houses on this field will make the flooding worse and I am worried water will come into our homes and destroy our properties.”

Multiple applications have been submitted for the site over the years but these did not come to fruition after being either withdrawn or refused.

Most recently, plans for a 71-home development were withdrawn by the applicant in 2020 after council officers recommended the planning committee refuse them.

However, council officers regard the current application to be appropriate, recommending it is approved by the committee subject to conditions, but the local community remains unconvinced.

In its design and access statement, the applicant – D Noble Ltd – says the scheme has been “radically re-designed” in response to feedback from the council and other consultees, with the number of homes reduced and the distance between properties increased.