Plans for 87 new homes in Gomersal have sparked concern from residents who fear it will damage their village.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The planning application submitted to Kirklees Council by Quarters Gomersal Ltd is for development on green fields behind 271 Cliffe Lane.

To create access to the land, the existing property at number 271 would need to be demolished, as was approved in a previous application from a different applicant

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In 2019, outline planning permission was granted for 98 homes. However, this later fell through.

An aerial view of fields off Cliffe Lane in Gomersal

More than 50 comments have been received in response to the new application – primarily from concerned residents, fearing for the impact the development could have on the area.

Concerns over increased traffic levels, a lack of privacy and a detrimental impact on wildlife are among the issues raised.

One objector wrote: “The consequential loss of the mature trees, in the fields, and the effect upon the natural environment will be to the detriment of the local landscape and change the character of the area and diminish the local amenity that I and many other local residents have enjoyed, and change the character of that part of Gomersal from semi-rural to intensive housing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The design and access statement on behalf of the applicant says that the previous application that was approved demonstrated that “all technical issues can be addressed”.

The statement concludes: “Overall, we consider this application demonstrates a deliverable solution for an allocated site.