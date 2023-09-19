Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Binks Executive Homes Ltd has submitted an outline planning application to bring 10 homes to the land at the back of 23 to 43 Moor Lane.

An earlier application was turned down, contrary to planning officers’ recommendation for approval, due to its “cramped” nature, being out of character with the surrounding area, impact on the amenities of two nearby properties and highway safety.

However, the applicant has tried to address these concerns in the current application.

Councillor Liz Smaje

The current proposal will be decided by the council’s planning sub-committee for the heavy-woollen area this Thursday (September 21) and is being brought to committee due to the high number of representations and calls from ward councillor, Coun Elizabeth Smaje (Con, Birstall and Birkenshaw).

Coun Smaje has raised concerns around highway safety, housing density and the reduction of open space.

These concerns were echoed by residents, with one saying: “This will put extra traffic onto Moor Lane which is already busy for a village road.

"The site lines to the entrance and exit are very poor with it being on a bend. This will create an added danger for both cars using Moor Lane and pedestrians.”

Another said: “Moor Lane is already a very busy road used by school children.

"There are already significant road safety issues on this road including only one pavement without the addition of these extra houses.”

In its planning statement, the developer says that the site presents “an excellent opportunity for a sustainable development on an unallocated parcel of disused land” and that there are “no significant constraints” to the development going ahead.

It continues: “The proposed access arrangements are considered acceptable and would comply with both local and national highway policy and guidance.

"With regards to other matters, the proposals are considered to be acceptable in relation to layout, residential amenity, heritage impact, biodiversity, trees, drainage and contaminated land.