Kirklees Council looking to offload two Dewsbury assets
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
When major pressures first took hold, the local authority announced it would be getting rid of 50 assets – from landmarks to farms - to bring in some much-needed cash.
At the time, the council was working to address a £47m black hole in its budget, hoping to make a minimum of £4m within the previous financial year from sales.
Now, the council is moving closer to offloading some more of these properties and plots of land, with eight already going under the hammer in recent months.
Among them was the historic former Red House Museum at Gomersal.
Other sites are being disposed of through Community Asset Transfers – where a site is handed over to be owned and managed by the community.
The council is gearing up to dispose of the following, as listed on its website or that of Pugh Auctions.
Former Dewsbury Arena
The land which was once home to Dewsbury Arena off Boothroyd Lane is another lot set to be sold at auction this month. It has a guide price of £250,000 plus.
Former Gomersal First School
According to the council’s website, a report will be going to Cabinet on January 21 which will determine whether to proceed with the intended disposal of the First School site.
Westtown Centre, Dewsbury
The former Westtown Family Centre at Boothroyd Green is another site the council is looking to offload.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.