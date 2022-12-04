Environmental sustainability is based on the principle that our survival and well-being depends, either directly or indirectly, on our natural environment.

To live sustainably, it means creating and maintaining the conditions under which humans and nature exist in productive harmony to support present and future generations.

This consultation aims to gather current thoughts and opinions from residents to establish both an overarching vision statement for this strategy, as well as an understanding of the aspects residents believe the main objectives need to focus on.

The consultation will run for two weeks from Wednesday, November 30, and the information gathered will complement the Climate Change consultation which took place in early summer.

Coun Will Simpson, cabinet member for culture and greener Kirklees, said: "There are four main themes highlighted in this consultation which affect everyone in Kirklees and beyond.

"Consultations like this allow us to build an accurate picture of what environmental issues residents feel are most important.

"We’re asking residents to help us prioritise ways we can improve the circular economy, become resilient to future environmental changes, continue to look after and protect nature, and achieve a low emission district.

“All responses will be analysed and used to inform the development of the Environmental Sustainability Strategy. I would encourage everyone to take a few moments to help us to continue making strides towards environmental sustainability and fill in the short consultation.”

The consultation will run until Wednesday, December 14. To take part, visit https://online1.snapsurveys.com/kirklees-environment.