One of the roundabouts in Roberttown.

Kirklees Council has warned that flags painted on or attached to public property will be removed if there is a “safety risk”.

The warning comes after a number of white mini roundabouts across North Kirklees have been painted with red crosses in the style of the St George’s cross.

Flags have been appearing across England following the launch of a social media campaign, dubbed “Operation Raise Your Colours,” with the trend sparking a national debate.

Locally, the two mini roundabouts in the village centre of Roberttown, and the one in Norristhorpe, on Norristhorpe Lane, have been painted.

A spokesperson for Kirklees Council, said: “The council proudly flies the Union flag on our town halls throughout the year. We also support residents’ right to display flags on their property or businesses.

“Flags that have been attached to or painted on to public infrastructure such as lampposts, roundabouts, and street furniture may pose safety risks to pedestrians, motorists, and those installing them.

“The council will assess reports on a case-by-case basis and will remove flags if there is a risk to pedestrians, motorists or public safety.

“We are currently monitoring the situation and recording any actions that we take. Any actions will be based on safety, legality, and consistency.”