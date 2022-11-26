This trial is the final pledge of the 12-month strategy outlined by Kirklees Council. Other pledges included a Recycling Champions scheme, a new waste collection system, and a recycling service for commercial Trade Waste customers, all of which are already benefitting residents, schools, and businesses across Kirklees.

However, this glass collection trial will run for six months and cover properties across all 23 wards of the borough. There are approximately 1,400 residential properties made up of a combination of communal council Homes and Neighbourhoods properties and private rentals, as well as an additional 35 council Trade Waste customers taking part.

Everyone taking part has been contacted by the waste team directly and will be provided with one of two types of wheeled recycling bins and their own recycling bag to help carry glass to their bins.

Coun Mather, cabinet member for the environment, said: “We know that Kirklees residents are keen to recycle, and we applaud that. We’re keen to get it right, which is where the glass collection trials come in; information gathered at this stage will help to inform our teams so they can make the best decision when planning how we may collect glass in the future from all households and businesses across the district.”

The glass trial is just one part of the Resources and Waste Strategy, which sets out Kirklees Council's ambitious plans to achieve a clean, green, sustainable future for Kirklees with zero waste to landfill and where waste is valued as a resource through re-use, recycling, and recovery.

Over the next five years, the council also plans to achieve 90 per cent diversion from landfill and start the process of re-procurement of their waste disposal contract.

