Kirklees Council is set to receive a £1.3m government cash boost in a bid to help tackle the housing crisis.

The funds are part of the larger £68m investment announced by the Prime Minister as part of the second Brownfield Land Release Fund.

This is to be split across 54 councils, enabling them to clear areas such as empty buildings, former car parks and industrial land which may otherwise be considered “eyesores” to make way for new properties.

The government says this will release enough land across the country to accommodate 5,200 new homes.

Huddersfield Town Hall

Around 53 of these are expected to be built in Kirklees, with more set to be constructed on disused brownfield sites in Yorkshire and the Humber.

The three-year £180m Brownfield Land Release Fund 2 was launched in July 2022 to allow local authorities in England to be able to build on blocked brownfield land.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said: “From the outset, we promised to get this country building again to deliver 1.5m homes over this parliament and help tackle the housing crisis we have inherited. That is the essence of fixing the foundations and driving growth.

“I said this government is on the side of the builders, not the blockers. And I meant it.

"This funding for councils will see disused sites and industrial wastelands transformed into thousands of new homes in places that people want to live and work.

"Our brownfield-first approach will not only ramp up housebuilding but also create more jobs, deliver much-needed infrastructure, and boost economic growth across the country.”