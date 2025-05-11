A petition with over 5,000 signatures has been handed in at Downing Street by Dewsbury campaigners who are opposing plans to reuse graves across the entire country.

The petition was set up by Christine Leeman, a trustee of the New Friends of Dewsbury Cemetery group, back in December in opposition to proposals laid out by the Law Commission which could allow graves that are more than 75 years old to be reused across England and Wales in a bid to address a shortage of burial space.

Backed by 5,096 supporters, Christine, along with Paul Halloran and Mel Hill, took the petition to the capital last month, where it was handed in at Number 10, Downing Street.

On why she is against the Law Commission’s proposals and why she set up the petition, Christine said:

Christine Leeman, right, who set up the petition, said: “It isn’t right. It’s bad enough when they dig people up to build a road through, but to reuse that grave is unbelievable."

“I don’t agree with it. I had to do something about it. It was falling on deaf ears. People seemed scared to do anything.

“This is so important. If this law gets passed, it’s nationwide. It’s every graveyard and every grave up and down the country, and all in the name of saving land.

“I don’t care what the councils say, they have got land, and there are other ways they can do things. To go around digging people up and reusing that grave is morally wrong.

“It isn’t right. It’s bad enough when they dig people up to build a road through, but to reuse that grave is unbelievable. What are they thinking about? It isn’t right.”

Christine, who confirmed that the petition will be read before someone reports back to her, has also revealed her next plan of action.

“I am going to start up a petition in which, hopefully, it can be made law that nobody - no church, no authority - can dig a body up with the sole purpose of using that grave as a reburial.

“That is my next thing. I want to make it law that they can’t do it.”

Providing a final message to the Law Commission, she said:

“My final thing to say is do the right thing. Search your conscience. Would you like to think someone would dig you up and pop somebody else in?”

Last month, the leader of Kirklees Council, Carole Pattison, met with the Kirklees Bereavement Forum, including the Dewsbury Cemetery Action Group, to discuss the shortage of burial land in the Dewsbury area.

Detailing specific commitments Coun Pattison said: “Firstly, I offer reassurance to local communities that the council sees the identification of burial land a priority and that £500,000 is ringfenced solely for this purpose in the Dewsbury Area.

“And secondly, I reaffirm my commitment to addressing the urgent shortage of Muslim burial land and outlining in the next three months what should be a short term, medium term and long term solution and what Kirklees Council’s next steps will be.”

On the topic of management and ownership of burial plots, the council leader said:

“Kirklees do not reuse grave plots, and do not wish to do so, as evidenced by the fact that we have not reused plots where the lease has expired.

“I believe that this reflects mine and the Council’s understanding and respect for Islamic traditions as well as respect for the wishes of all communities within Kirklees.

“We commit to a transparent process, working collaboratively with all stakeholders to build trust and joint ownership of the solutions.

“Despite the challenges, we are confident in delivering respectful and sustainable burial provisions for Dewsbury and beyond.”