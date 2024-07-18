Kim Leadbeater ‘urges’ Kirklees Council to cancel proposed car parking charges as controversial plans are paused
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
In April, the council published details on proposed charges to be introduced in the borough’s 57 free car parks and launched a 21-day consultation period. The plans, which included drivers having to pay 80p for a one-hour stay and £6.50 for a full day’s parking, however, proved unpopular among local businesses and customers, and have now been paused.
Kim Leadbeater, who has campaigned strongly against the charges, said: “I have always opposed new parking charges and I continue to oppose them now.
“If free parking ends in Cleckheaton, Heckmondwike, Mirfield and Birstall it will hit local people, shops and businesses hard.
“There is likely to be a decline in visitor numbers which our brilliant small businesses cannot afford.”
And the MP has written to the newly-elected leader of the council, Carole Pattison, urging her to cancel the proposed charges altogether.
In her letter to Coun Pattison she said the decision to pause their introduction was “absolutely the correct decision and you have my full support. I would also urge you to take this decision a stage further and cancel the proposed charges altogether.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.