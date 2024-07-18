Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The MP for Spen Valley has welcomed the decision by the new Labour-run administration on Kirklees Council to pause the introduction of parking charges in Cleckheaton, Birstall, Batley, Heckmondwike, Ravensthorpe and Mirfield - but has urged the new leader to “cancel the proposed charges altogether.”

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In April, the council published details on proposed charges to be introduced in the borough’s 57 free car parks and launched a 21-day consultation period. The plans, which included drivers having to pay 80p for a one-hour stay and £6.50 for a full day’s parking, however, proved unpopular among local businesses and customers, and have now been paused.

Kim Leadbeater, who has campaigned strongly against the charges, said: “I have always opposed new parking charges and I continue to oppose them now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If free parking ends in Cleckheaton, Heckmondwike, Mirfield and Birstall it will hit local people, shops and businesses hard.

Bradford Road car park, Cleckheaton.

“There is likely to be a decline in visitor numbers which our brilliant small businesses cannot afford.”

And the MP has written to the newly-elected leader of the council, Carole Pattison, urging her to cancel the proposed charges altogether.

In her letter to Coun Pattison she said the decision to pause their introduction was “absolutely the correct decision and you have my full support. I would also urge you to take this decision a stage further and cancel the proposed charges altogether.”