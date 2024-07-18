Kim Leadbeater ‘urges’ Kirklees Council to cancel proposed car parking charges as controversial plans are paused

By Adam Cheshire
Published 18th Jul 2024, 16:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The MP for Spen Valley has welcomed the decision by the new Labour-run administration on Kirklees Council to pause the introduction of parking charges in Cleckheaton, Birstall, Batley, Heckmondwike, Ravensthorpe and Mirfield - but has urged the new leader to “cancel the proposed charges altogether.”

In April, the council published details on proposed charges to be introduced in the borough’s 57 free car parks and launched a 21-day consultation period. The plans, which included drivers having to pay 80p for a one-hour stay and £6.50 for a full day’s parking, however, proved unpopular among local businesses and customers, and have now been paused.

Kim Leadbeater, who has campaigned strongly against the charges, said: “I have always opposed new parking charges and I continue to oppose them now.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“If free parking ends in Cleckheaton, Heckmondwike, Mirfield and Birstall it will hit local people, shops and businesses hard.

Bradford Road car park, Cleckheaton.Bradford Road car park, Cleckheaton.
Bradford Road car park, Cleckheaton.

“There is likely to be a decline in visitor numbers which our brilliant small businesses cannot afford.”

And the MP has written to the newly-elected leader of the council, Carole Pattison, urging her to cancel the proposed charges altogether.

In her letter to Coun Pattison she said the decision to pause their introduction was “absolutely the correct decision and you have my full support. I would also urge you to take this decision a stage further and cancel the proposed charges altogether.”

Related topics:Kim LeadbeaterKirklees CouncilLabourMirfieldCleckheatonBatley

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1858
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice