In just 90 minutes across four sites – Firth Park, Morrisons, McDonald’s, and the Spen Valley Greenway – enthusiastic litter heroes collected 56 bulging bags of rubbish, plus half a bike!

The event was supported by Heckmondwike Grammar School, Norristhorpe Junior and Infant School, Millbridge Primary Academy, and Holy Spirit Catholic Primary Academy as well as Keep Britain Tidy, McDonald’s, KFC, PepsiCo, Keep Hecky Tidy, and East Bierley Village Preservation Society.

Kirklees Council and Natural Kirklees also loaned equipment and Battler the Bulldog was on hand to offer encouragement along with James Meadows Batley Bulldogs Rugby Club.

Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater led 60 schoolchildren, teachers, businesses, and volunteers at a mass litter pick in Heckmondwike.

The Heckmondwike event was the first in a series of constituency-wide clean-ups in towns and villages across Batley and Spen and forms part of the Great British Spring Clean, which is organised by Keep Britain Tidy and runs until April 2.

Ms Leadbeater, who is chair of the Tidy Britain All-Party Parliamentary Group, has given her backing to the campaign that urges people to pledge to pick up a bag of litter to tidy where they live.

Pledges can be made on an individual, school, community group or business basis. Last year, an army of amazing #LitterHeroes pledged to pick nearly half a million bags of litter.

Ms Leadbeater said: “I was absolutely delighted to be joined by an amazing army of volunteers, many of them schoolchildren, to tackle the scourge of litter in Heckmondwike.

“In just 90 minutes they picked up enough rubbish to fill 56 bags, which goes to show just how big a problem it has become. Someone even came forward with half a bicycle, which proves that litter isn’t just about drinks cans and crisp packets.

“Every single person who gave their time is a #litterhero, and thanks to their efforts they have improved the environment for themselves and others. I am proud of them all. Well done!”

Clean-ups coming up across Batley and Spen include:

Gomersal, Redhouse Museum Park (March 25)

East Bierley Duck Pond (March 26)

Birstall Town Centre (April 1)

Birkenshaw Bowling Green (April 1)

Heckmondwike (April 2)