The Great British Spring Clean 2025, backed by Spen Valley MP Kim Leadbeater, is set to be launched on Friday.

The Great British Spring Clean 2025, backed by Spen Valley MP Kim Leadbeater, is set to be launched on Friday.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The national environmental campaign, run by Keep Britain Tidy, is now into its tenth year and aims to get people in communities across the country working together to get rubbish off the ground, safely collected and recycled.

Ahead of the huge voluntary litter-pick, which will run from Friday, March 21 to Sunday, April 6, Kim is encouraging people across Spen Valley and North Kirklees to get involved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “I am very keen for as many people as possible to get involved in the Great British Spring Clean, and to be proud of where they live.

“I am fortunate that we have some fantastic groups here in the constituency who go out regularly to litter pick and combat the scourge of littering who are arranging litter picking events across the area, but I would like even more people to join in.”

Keep Britain Tidy states on their website:

“Since 2016 our army of millions of amazing #LitterHeroes have shown they love where they live by pledging to pick more four million bags of litter during the Great British Spring Clean - the nation’s biggest mass-action environmental campaign.

“This year we are spreading the word that the environment belongs to everyone! We are proud that since we launched the campaign, millions of #LitterHeroes from communities, faith groups, schools, businesses and local authorities have united to help tackle litter – we all have a role to play.”

For more information on the Great British Spring Clean and to get involved, visit: https://www.keepbritaintidy.org/get-involved/support-our-campaigns/great-british-spring-clean