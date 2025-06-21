More travellers arrived at Crawshaw Street Playing Fields yesterday.

A junior football club has called for Kirklees Council to install more security measures at its Ravensthorpe base to prevent access from travellers.

The playing fields at Crawshaw Street, home of Dewsbury West Juniors FC, have been a target for a string of traveller incursions “for the last few years”, with recent entries leaving 130 youngsters “heartbroken” at not being able to play or train.

The club, which confirmed that a group of travellers arrived yesterday (Friday) after another arrival at the start of the month, says it has been “chasing” for “appropriate action” from the council since last year, with travellers also having previously gained access to the fields last October, with a “mess” of rubbish, including dirty nappies and wood chippings, left behind resulting in a long clean-up operation.

The youngsters at the club could not play at Crawshaw Street during that period for around six to seven weeks. It is now not known when they will be able to access their home fields.

Vice-chairman of the club, Kaz Hussain, said: “We need drop-down barriers which will increase security. They won’t be able to cut through them easily and that should fix the issue.

“But we are still at risk of travellers returning and having to endure the same issues. This has been going on for the last few years.

“There just doesn’t seem to be any urgency in terms of getting the outcome we desire, which leaves us vulnerable to their return, which has happened.

“It is wholly unacceptable. We can’t wait another two or three months because this is our most vulnerable time. This is when they tend to arrive, in the summer.

One of Dewsbury West Juniors' Under 11s side. Youngsters at the club have been left “heartbroken” at not being able to play or train on their home pitches at Crawshaw Street.

“We just need action now.”

Dewsbury West Juniors has “significantly grown” over the past 12 months, and it is expected its 130 members could rise to 200 ahead of the 2025-26 season.

“It is really unfair for them to miss out in such a manner,” Kaz said. “It is frustrating and heartbreaking. They do get upset and it’s justified.

“Whatever time we give is for the benefit of the youth of our community and for them to be impacted in this way is heartbreaking. We’re trying to provide a great service in our voluntary hours.

The playing fields at Crawshaw Street, Ravensthorpe.

“We all want to live in a safe community and to keep kids engaged. But this puts us at risk of kids disengaging.”

Councillor Graham Turner, Kirklees Council’s cabinet member for finance and regeneration, said: “We are aware of the concerns raised regarding the playing fields at Crawshaw Street in Ravensthorpe and would like to give assurance that we have a plan to put appropriate security measures in place that will enable visitors to use and enjoy the space for sports and leisure activities.

“Works will commence as soon as we can clear the site following the recent traveller encampment.”