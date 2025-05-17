Gordon and Jean Leadbeater unveil the new information board at the Jo Cox Community Wood.

A new information board and a sculpture of a dragonfly have been unveiled at the Jo Cox Community Wood.

About 100 people attended the ceremony on Sunday, May 11, which was organised by the Spen Valley Civic Society who helped to conceive the wood as a tribute to the former MP for Batley and Spen, who was tragically murdered in 2016.

VIP guests included Jo’s parents, Gordon and Jean Leadbeater, with her dad thanking members of the civic society, and all the local volunteers, who helped create the Jo Cox Community Wood on a former rubbish tip and poor quality grazing field between Cleckheaton and Heckmondwike.

Gordon said: “Of all the projects named after Jo, the community wood, and its wildlife pond, would have been closest to her heart, because it offers a haven for wildlife and is a natural resource for the community to use and enjoy.”

The dragonfly sculpture at the Jo Cox Community Wood.

The new information board - made possible thanks to a grant from Kirklees Councillors’ local ward funds - explains the importance of ponds for creatures that live in them and the environment, and gives ideas of how to help wildlife in people’s own gardens.

Also unveiled at the ceremony was a beautiful wooden sculpture of a dragonfly, crafted by civic society member Neil Walker.

Getting dragonflies to breed in a pond requires pure water and aquatic plants that produce oxygen, and visitors were able to be shown around the pond and even saw a newly-hatched dragonfly, damselflies and other pond inhabitants.

Spen Valley Civic Society Chairman, Max Rathmell, said: “This is the final piece in the jigsaw for the project.

A newly-hatched dragonfly at the Jo Cox Community Wood's pond.

“Attention now switches to maintaining the wood and the pond for the future.”

For anyone interested in becoming a volunteer at the Spen Valley Civic Society, visit: www.spenvalleycivicsociety.org.uk to contact the Society.