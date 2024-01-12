A litter bin erected on the site of Mirfield’s Grade II listed War Memorial has been branded "disrespectful" by veterans, with campaigners telling Kirklees Council "it has definitely got to go".

The memorial, based within Ings Grove Park on Huddersfield Road in the town, honours those who made the ultimate sacrifice in World War I and World War II.

However, the bin, which encourages dog waste to be disposed of within it, has been placed on the hardstanding platform of the monument - in the spot where dignitaries and local councillors stand during Mirfield’s Remembrance Day service.

Tim Wood, who volunteers to tidy the memorial on a regular basis having been involved in organising Mirfield’s Remembrance Day parade for over 25 years, said:

Tim Wood, who volunteers to tidy Mirfield's War Memorial in Ings Grove Park on a regular basis having been involved in organising the town's Remembrance Day parade for over 25 years, says the bin which has been placed on the hardstanding of the Grade II listed monument is in "very, very poor taste".

“I have never seen anything like this before in my life. To put an actual rubbish bin for multi-purposes, including dog poo bags, on the hardstanding of a Grade II listed War Memorial is in very, very poor taste.

“I have worked with Kirklees for a number of years on multiple projects involving Remembrance and they have been nothing short of brilliant.

“But on this occasion I can say this isn’t their finest hour. Councillors stand exactly where the bin is (during the Remembrance service). I don’t think they have done it intentionally but why would anybody put a waste bin there in the first place?

“Perhaps they thought they were being helpful because people sit around eating sandwiches there but, at the end of the day, it is a war memorial, not a picnic area.”

Mirfield's War Memorial in Ings Grove Park with the bin in the background.

Adding to Mr Wood’s bewilderment is that there is “a perfectly serviceable” litter bin just a “five second stride away” on the path below the memorial.

“It is a nonsense,” he said. “That bin is dead central to two walkways down from the memorial. Why can’t people put their rubbish there?”

He went on: “It’s been a big part of my life for a great number of years. I have been involved in the Remembrance parade for over 50 years and I’ve been putting it together for well over a quarter of a century.

“I go down on a regular basis to tidy it up and clean it up, clean the stonework down, get rid of the moss and the algae and trim the bushes. I’m happy to do it as I don’t want it to be a memorial that’s forgotten, especially when Mirfield holds a great prominence for the parade that passes through its streets.”

Asked if he had a message for Kirklees Council, Mr Wood responded:

“The word would be ‘please’ remove it because I don’t think they have done it intentionally and I don’t think they have done it with malice.

“But it has definitely got to go. I am not poo-pooing Kirklees at all but it has got to go.”

Paul Shillito, 64, a former veteran from Hopton who joined the army in 1975, added:

“It is very disrespectful. We are supposed to honour our war dead, not put dustbins there. People have given their lives to this country and Kirklees go and put a bin there.

“My message to Kirklees is don’t be so disrespectful and get it moved.”

A spokesperson for Kirklees Council said: “In order to keep our parks clean and tidy a number of bins are required, which are placed strategically throughout the parks in areas of high footfall.