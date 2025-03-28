Tim Wood, left, and Paul Shillito, right, have raised concerns over the collapsed wall at Mirfield war memorial.

A “dangerous” wall which is part of the Grade II listed Mirfield war memorial is on the verge of falling down completely, claim community campaigners and veterans.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The middle section of the wall at Ings Grove Park, on Huddersfield Road, has already collapsed.

That came down in January, with bricks still laying on the ground, protected only by a “meshing” barrier, meaning the area can still easily be accessed by oblivious children playing on them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To the left of the collapsed wall is an archway which is on a public footpath allowing people to access the back of the park. This walkway has not been sealed off.

The collapsed wall at Mirfield War Memorial.

To the right is the Grade II listed memorial where the inscriptions of local war heroes are listed and where loved ones still visit frequently.

This part is also still open to the public, despite the precarious position the rest of the wall has been left in.

Paul Shillito, president of Mirfield and Spen Valley Veterans Association, wants something done about the situation as he fears there could be serious injuries, or even a fatality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “Kirklees Council should have fenced it off properly to stop anybody going over the back because that is dangerous.

Paul Shillito, president of Mirfield and Spen Valley Veterans Association, wants something done about the situation as he fears there could be serious injuries, or even a fatality, especially if the archway, pictured, collapses.

“How long is it going to be before this collapses? It’s not going to be long before the archway goes. If that comes down on somebody it will kill them.

“I don’t understand why they just don’t come and take the whole wall down and put some bushes in if that’s what they want to do.”

Tim Wood, landlord of the Old Colonial who has been tending to the war memorial for the past 30 years and proudly keeps the area tidy, added:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This wall is an integral part of the memorial. It is just total neglect. People haven’t shouted loud enough.

The middle section of the wall at Ings Grove Park, on Huddersfield Road, has collapsed. There are fears the rest of it could also fall down.

“There’s enough people that rock up that want to be noticed when it comes to Remembrance Sunday but when it comes down to the basic details and who does what, you can’t see them for pixie dust.

“It needs securing in a more robust fashion to prevent access.”

Asked what he would say to Kirklees Council, Paul replied:

“Come and do something with it. It wants sorting out and making right.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tim Wood and Paul Shillito by the collapsed Mirfield wall which is part of the town's war memorial at Ings Grove Park.

Coun Graham Turner, Cabinet Member for Finance and Regeneration, said:

“We were first made aware the wall had collapsed on January 21, and our team immediately went out to assess the wall's condition and begin the necessary process for repairs.

“We also secured the site for public safety, with temporary orange mesh fencing installed and the loose bricks fenced off. We're still actively monitoring the situation and, should there be any instances of antisocial behaviour, we'll make sure the area is made more secure.

“After our initial assessment, our conservation team took a look at the wall to determine if, like the memorial itself, the wall had a Listed status, as this could affect how we need to conduct our repairs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We're currently waiting for the structural survey but, unfortunately, this can sometimes take some time to complete.

“As soon as we've had the results of this survey, we'll need to review all the information before we can take the next steps.”