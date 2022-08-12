IN PICTURES: Yorkshire's August heatwave - wild fires and hosepipe bans

The heat has caused fires, travel disruption and power cuts.
Yorkshire Water has announced a hosepipe ban as a result of the continued dry weather.
In a statement issued by the company, it revealed that parts of Yorkshire had seen the lowest rainfall since records ban more than 130 years ago.
Cooling off in Sheffield city centre.The Met Office has issued an 'extreme' amber heatwave warning for many parts of Yorkshire with high heat expected to last until Sunday August 14
Photo: staff
Farmers pass fireweed as they take advantage of the long hot dry weather to harvest the wheat in fields close to Thixendale in the Yorkshire Wolds.
Photo: staff
People enjoy the hot weather in Museum Gardens York, as the heatwave continues
Photo: staff
The water has stopped flowing at Aysgarth Falls in Wensleydale due to the prolonged spell of hot dry weather this summer
Photo: staff