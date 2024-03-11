The improvement works between Scholes and Brighouse are nearing completion.The improvement works between Scholes and Brighouse are nearing completion.
Major road improvement work - including the installation of traffic lights - at an accident hotspot between Scholes and Brighouse - is nearing completion.
By Adam Cheshire
Published 11th Mar 2024, 06:00 GMT

Kirklees councillors heard last year in a report from council officers that the A649 Halifax Road, Cleckheaton, at its junctions with the A643 Walton Lane and B6120 Scholes Lane, had seen a relatively high number of vehicle crashes resulting in injury.

Temporary traffic lights have been in place, at certain stages, while work has been carried out. As our pictures show, the new traffic lights have been put up, with the council confirming that surfacing and lining works are due to start this week (week commencing March 11).

A council spokesperson added: “Once this is completed, our operations teams will then return to finish the footway, kerbing and signing.

“The anticipated completion date is just before the end of March 2024.”

Here are some photos of the junction before and during the work.

Before work began on the A649 Halifax Road, Cleckheaton, at its junctions with the A643 Walton Lane and B6120 Scholes Lane.

Before work began on the A649 Halifax Road, Cleckheaton, at its junctions with the A643 Walton Lane and B6120 Scholes Lane. Photo: Adam Cheshire / National World

