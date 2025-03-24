Seven new family homes have been erected at Howley Walk, Batley, with the council working alongside local developers, Ellison Construction, to deliver and complete the project.

A brand new, affordable housing development has been completed by Kirklees Council in Batley.

Coun Moses Crook, Cabinet Member for Housing, said:

“The new houses at Howley Walk not only look fantastic but are built to a high standard providing safe and welcoming homes to residents in North Kirklees.

“Delivering these new homes in Batley shows our strong commitment to supporting the growing demand for housing across the borough.”

The homes are built on a former disused garage site and will look to provide more affordable housing to help meet the demand for social housing across Kirklees, and as identified in the Local Plan.