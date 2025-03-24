Howley Walk: ‘Fantastic’ new housing development completed in Batley by Kirklees Council
Seven new family homes have been erected on Howley Walk, with the council working alongside local developers, Ellison Construction, to deliver and complete the project.
Coun Moses Crook, Cabinet Member for Housing, said:
“The new houses at Howley Walk not only look fantastic but are built to a high standard providing safe and welcoming homes to residents in North Kirklees.
“Delivering these new homes in Batley shows our strong commitment to supporting the growing demand for housing across the borough.”
The homes are built on a former disused garage site and will look to provide more affordable housing to help meet the demand for social housing across Kirklees, and as identified in the Local Plan.
