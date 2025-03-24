Howley Walk: ‘Fantastic’ new housing development completed in Batley by Kirklees Council

By Adam Cheshire
Published 24th Mar 2025, 11:30 BST
Seven new family homes have been erected at Howley Walk, Batley, with the council working alongside local developers, Ellison Construction, to deliver and complete the project.Seven new family homes have been erected at Howley Walk, Batley, with the council working alongside local developers, Ellison Construction, to deliver and complete the project.
Seven new family homes have been erected at Howley Walk, Batley, with the council working alongside local developers, Ellison Construction, to deliver and complete the project.
A brand new, affordable housing development has been completed by Kirklees Council in Batley.

Seven new family homes have been erected on Howley Walk, with the council working alongside local developers, Ellison Construction, to deliver and complete the project.

Coun Moses Crook, Cabinet Member for Housing, said:

“The new houses at Howley Walk not only look fantastic but are built to a high standard providing safe and welcoming homes to residents in North Kirklees.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Seven new family homes have been erected at Howley Walk, Batley, with the council working alongside local developers, Ellison Construction, to deliver and complete the project.Seven new family homes have been erected at Howley Walk, Batley, with the council working alongside local developers, Ellison Construction, to deliver and complete the project.
Seven new family homes have been erected at Howley Walk, Batley, with the council working alongside local developers, Ellison Construction, to deliver and complete the project.

“Delivering these new homes in Batley shows our strong commitment to supporting the growing demand for housing across the borough.”

The homes are built on a former disused garage site and will look to provide more affordable housing to help meet the demand for social housing across Kirklees, and as identified in the Local Plan.

Related topics:Kirklees CouncilBatleyHousingNorth KirkleesLocal Plan

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1858
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice