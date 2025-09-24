A map featuring the proposed site, off Woodward Court and Balderstone Hall Lane, for 75 new homes in Mirfield.

A public consultation meeting has been arranged by a housing developer looking to build 75 new homes on the same Mirfield site where planning was denied by Kirklees Council seven years ago.

Bellway Homes is inviting local residents to have their say on its latest proposals for up to 75 new homes on land off Woodward Court and Balderstone Hall Lane in the town.

In October 2018, Kirklees Council turned down a controversial scheme by the Newcastle-based developer to build 61 houses on the site, with campaigners, at the time, fighting a 20-year battle to stop the plans.

The housebuilder is now set to hold a public consultation drop-in event at St Andrew’s Church, on Old Bank Road, on Thursday, October 2, from 4pm until 7pm, with members of Bellway Homes on hand to answer any questions.

The view from Balderstone Hall Lane. Photo credit: Google Street View.

Stewart Thomson, Land Director at Bellway Homes Yorkshire Division said: “There is a pressing need for new homes in Kirklees and a lack of viable and deliverable allocated sites within the borough, so we would like to bring this site forward for development to help address the immediate housing need.

“We appreciate there are local concerns about development on this site and we are keen to listen to residents and understand the issues.

“We would encourage residents to come along to the event and speak with the team.”

The proposal includes a mix of two, three and four bedroom dwellings, including 20 per cent affordable homes, with the developer confirming that a planning application is being “prepared for submission in the coming weeks.”

Voicing its concerns, a statement from the Mirfield Labour Party reads:

“Bellway Homes is again showing interest in building houses on Balderstone Hall Fields but we understand no planning application has yet been made.

“Mirfield Labour Party is opposed to housing on this site. We have asked Kirklees Council to remove the housing allocation for these fields from its revised Local Plan, which is now under consideration, and for the land to be designated as Community Woodland.

“Mirfield has stopped Bellway here in the past and we can do so again.”

The draft proposals can be viewed on www.bellway-mirfield.co.uk and anyone with questions can contact 0800 089 0362 or [email protected].