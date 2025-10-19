Guests at the East Bierley Village Preservation Society (EBVPS) Green Flag Community Award flag-raising ceremony.

East Bierley Village Preservation Society (EBVPS) have raised the Green Flag Community Award flag that was awarded to them for 2025.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

East Bierley is the only whole village in Yorkshire to have been awarded the honour, with the honour proudly flying on the flagpole on Bierley Marsh next to East Bierley CE Primary School.

The flag raising ceremony was attended by members of the Preservation Society, pupils from the neighbouring school, people from the local community, as well as the Mayor of Kirklees, Coun Elizabeth Smaje, who hoisted up the flag.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the ceremony attendees were invited to tea and coffee at East Bierley Golf Club.

One local resident said: “The Preservation Society should be really proud of themselves for the work that they put in rain or shine all year round. It’s lovely to see the flag flying on the Marsh.”

EBVPS maintains areas in the village such as the Green, with its historic stocks, and the duck pond.