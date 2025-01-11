Going Green: Turn over a new leaf and get healthy this Veganuary

Celebrating healthy lifestyle with Veganuary (photo: Adobe)

​I’m taking part in Veganuary this year – what are some tasty, vegan foods I can try? This is traditionally a period of abstinence after the overindulgence of Christmas and New Year, so it’s a perfect opportunity to try swapping out some meat and dairy products in your diet.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Veganism has grown in popularity as it can do wonders for your health. Studies show that eating more fruits, vegetables, legumes, and whole grains can lower your risk of heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and certain cancers. Many people also report feeling more energetic after reducing their dairy and meat intake so don’t be put off by associations. There are literally endless tasty options to try.

As well as being a healthy lifestyle choice, veganism is one of the single best thing you can do to reduce your personal impact on the planet. One study suggested that by adopting a vegan diet you could cut your carbon footprint by an incredible amount.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The livestock industry is one of the largest contributors to greenhouse gas emissions and deforestation so by eating plant-based food you’re helping to reduce carbon emissions, conserve water, and protect ecosystems.

Of course, the biggest challenge can be ideas for delicious dinners – but don’t despair, there’s plenty of plant-based foods to try and a huge array of recipes available online and in cookbooks so you’ll soon find yourself spoilt for choice.

There are plenty of substitutes for your favourite animal-based foods too, from vegan cheese and nut and soy-based milks and yogurts to veggie burgers. Start by swapping one meal a week with a vegan option and experiment with new recipes to reduce your carbon footprint.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chickpeas – Whether you’re whipping up a homemade hummus, tossing them into salads, or making a delicious curry, chickpeas are versatile and packed with protein, fibre, and iron.

Sweet potatoes – Like traditional spuds, sweet potatoes are root vegetables but come from a different plant family. They’re rich in vitamin A, minerals and antioxidants and you can bake them, mash them, or turn them into chips just like potatoes.

Quinoa – An ancient grain which is technically a seed, quinoa makes a great change from rice or pasta and is a complete protein, meaning it contains all nine essential amino acids.

Tofu – Don’t let this food scare you. Pop it in the freezer over night (out of the water) to firm it up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Avocados – Creamy, delicious, and full of healthy fats, avocados are delicious on toast, in salads, or mashed into guacamole.

Leafy Greens – Kale, spinach and cabbage grow in abundance here in the UK and are loaded with vitamins, minerals, and fibre.

Oats – They say breakfast is the most important meal of the day, so make sure it’s tasty and healthy with oats. Overnight oats, oatmeal, or even oat-based smoothies made with plant-based milk are a fantastic source of energy to start your day.

Celebrity spot

Oscar-winning actress Cate Blanchett is used to creating a buzz on the red carpet but her hobby away from Hollywood is raising a few eyebrows too. Cate recently revealed that she uses beekeeping to relax and support her local insect ecosystem. Australian Cate tends to her bees at home in Sussex. “I’m not an expert, I’m more bee-curious,” she says. “We’ve got three hives now and it’s been something I’ve been wanting to do for decades.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Green swap

Try getting your milk in a glass bottle instead of a plastic container or carton. Glass bottles of milk – cow or otherwise - are increasingly sold in supermarkets and can even be delivered to your door by all-electric vans.

Five New Year’s resolutions to help the planet

January’s a good time to help protect our One Home. A couple of key changes can make a big difference when they’re adopted by lots of people. Here are a few ideas for resolutions to consider and why not share them with friends and family to have even greater impact:

1. I’ll avoid single-use plastics

Single-use plastics are from oil and are either incinerated or go straight to landfill where they don’t decompose. They release microplastics into the environment and pollute our rivers and oceans. Try to avoid them this year by passing on excess packaging and instead carry a reusable shopping bag, water bottle and coffee cup when needed, choose loose fruit and veg in the supermarket and look for renewable reusable alternatives instead.

2. I will cut my energy waste

With energy bills going up again in April 2025, avoiding energy loss is smart financially and for slowing global warming. Use eco settings on dishwashers and washing machines with full loads. Switch to LED bulbs and unplug devices when not in use. Install a smart thermostat and set if for around 19oC. If you don’t have loft insulation, make a point of installing it to Keep The Heat. If your boiler is getting old then now is a good time to investigate a heat pump. As well as being more efficient, there’s a free BUS grant of £7.5k to help switch.

3. I will ride my bike more often

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How many of us have a bicycle that we barely use? Why not make 2025 the year you get back on the saddle? Cycling is not only good for the environment, it’s great for your heart and mental health. Riding also saves money on petrol and parking and in big cities is often the quickest option. It is also a great sociable activity for the whole family.

4. I won’t buy any new clothes

Fast fashion is so last season. This year, make shopping for preloved clothing your mission. It’s a great way to create interesting outfits and it saves money too. Ebay, Oxfam online, and Vinted as weal as high-street charity shops, offer a huge array of choice these days, and digging for bargains at weekend markets is a fun way to spend time with friends.

5. I’ll go green in the garden

Even if you don’t have particularly green fingers, you can still make your outdoor space eco-friendly this year. Consider planting pollinating flowers to improve the ecosystem, grow wildflowers and your own herbs, avoid pesticides and use organic compost (not peat). If you don’t have your own garden, don’t worry. You can grow pollinating flowers in planters and window boxes too.

Fact or fiction

“Aluminium is one of the world's most recyclable materials”.

FACT.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aluminium doesn’t rust or corrode and is one of the most abundant metals on earth. It can be recycled an unlimited number of times, making it very sustainable but only if it is recycled properly.