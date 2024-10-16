Future of Batley revamp project awaiting confirmation from country's new government

By Abigail Marlow
Published 16th Oct 2024, 11:00 BST
The future of the Batley town centre regeneration scheme is awaiting clarification from the new government.

Kirklees Council put the bid for the scheme and three others forward to the Levelling Up Fund under the previous Tory government.

Plans to regenerate Batley town centre were given a £12m cash boost, followed by Marsden Mills, which was allocated £5.6m.

Last year a further £64.5m had been awarded in the third round of funding, split across Huddersfield Open Market (£16.6m) and the Penistone Line Railway (£48m).

Commercial Street, Batley
Commercial Street, Batley

However, with the election of the new Labour government, a question mark hangs over the future of Kirklees’ four schemes and what will happen to previously awarded Levelling Up Funding.

It is understood that the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government will be setting out further detail in due course.

Councillor Graham Turner, cabinet member for Finance and Regeneration, said: “Like other local authorities up and down the country, we’re awaiting the new government and chancellor’s first budget on October 30 which will give us more clarity on what investment over the next few years will look like – including the Levelling-Up Fund.”

The plans for Batley include making significant changes to Commercial Street.

Councillor Graham Turner
Councillor Graham Turner

The route would move away from being a thoroughfare dominated by car traffic with sustainable transport routes, opening up the town centre in the hope of improved business and market opportunities.

A socialising space would be created, with the aim of increasing footfall to local businesses and improving access to Tesco.

Improved pedestrian and cycle links to the park and better lighting along local routes are also a feature.

