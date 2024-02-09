Tree planting ceremony to commemorate the Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III at Ings Grove Park in Mirfield.

The group’s project involved the planting of a maple tree and the unveiling of a plaque at a special ceremony in Ings Grove Park on Saturday, February 3, to commemorate the King’s 2023 crowning.

The event was attended by several distinguished guests who placed soil at the base of the Acer Rubrum Summer Red, including Deputy Lieutenant Kevin Sharp, who gave greetings from King Charles III, and Mirfield Mayor Martyn Connell and MP for Dewsbury Mark Eastwood who also gave speeches. Reverend Canon Hugh Baker blessed the tree, while Reverend Graeme Blackwell, Mirfield in Bloom’s Ruth Edwards and Woodland Trust volunteer Roger Parkinson were also in attendance.

Gill Hawksworth, of Mirfield Rotary Club, who helped to organise the event, said:

Tree planting ceremony to commemorate the Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III at Ings Grove park, Mirfield. Pictured are Mark Eastwood MP, Mayor of Mirfield Martyn Connell, Deputy Lieutenant Kevin Sharp and Stephen Durrens president of the Mirfield Rotary Club.

“We were very, very proud that we were able to plant the tree and unveil the plaque to commemorate the coronation of King Charles III. For years to come, people will be able to remember that King Charles was crowned on that date, May 6, 2023.

“We are looking forward to watching the tree grow over the years and adding a lovely red colour to the park.

“Thank you to everybody who came to the ceremony and all the members of Rotary who have helped to support this community project.”

Sending the club’s best wishes to King Charles III, who was diagnosed with cancer earlier this week, Gill added:

“It was especially sad to hear that the King was not well. We wish him well.”