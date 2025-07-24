The current viewing platform needs to be replaced at Rectory Park.

A volunteer group has set up a fundraising appeal to help revitalise the facilities at Rectory Park in Thornhill.

The park, on Church Lane, is famous for its ruined medieval manor house, Thornhill Hall, which sits on a moated island.

However, the current platform where people visit to view the remains of the Grade II-listed site needs replacing. The Friends of Rectory Park have set up a fundraising appeal to help improve the area.

Money raised will go towards a new viewing platform with seating overlooking the moat, as well as a boardwalk covering an access footpath which gets very muddy in the winter months.

The moat itself would also be cleaned of debris.

A spokesperson for the volunteer group said: “The site is unique with such a wide range of ecology and history within this superb local facility. So it is really important we maintain it and help people use it well.

“The funds will provide a fantastic platform for children of all ages to fish for tadpoles, watch the wildlife and view the remains of the historic mansion on the island.

“Having worked with Heritage England, as this is an historic site, and the council, the group plan to stabilise the erosion on the banking and have a long curved platform with seating areas that will overlook the moat and island.

“This will bring this beautiful area of the much-loved park back to life.”

To donate to the project, visit: https://tinyurl.com/475umt4y

If you would like to know more about the Friends of Rectory Park please contact them via the website https://rectory-park.co.uk/ or follow them on Facebook www.facebook.com/FriendsofRectoryPark/