Frustration growing after Birstall tip closure

Frustration continues to grow following the closure of Birstall's tip.

The decision to shut the Household Waste Recycling Centre at Nab Lane was a bid to save Kirklees Council cash.

The tip was said to be the least-used in the whole of Kirklees and in need of a £7m investment.

But since the closure, several councillors have voiced concerns that the move has exacerbated the problem of fly-tipping.

Last month, Coun Paul Moore (Community Alliance, Dewsbury East) said a number of issues had emerged or been worsened at Dewsbury’s Weaving Lane, and the surrounding area, since the closure of the Birstall site.

He spoke of longer queue and waiting times, an influx of new users and operational strain seeing staff at “breaking point”.

Another councillor who has been vocal on the issue and its consequences is Birstall and Birkenshaw ward councillor, Josh Sheard (Con).

Last week’s full council meeting heard that Coun Sheard had emailed Mayor of West Yorkshire Tracy Brabin, MP Kim Leadbeater, and leader of the council Coun Carole Pattison setting out the “serious” environmental, logistical, and community impacts the tip closure has had and calling for a collaborative solution to reopen the site.

Councillor Sheard’s letter was said to include data from the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs showing a 21.7 per cent rise in fly-tipping incidents.

It proposed a cost-sharing reopening model involving Kirklees Council, Leeds City Council, and West Yorkshire Combined Authority.

He said he hadn’t received a response from the leader of the council and asked why this was the case.

“The more that we delay, the more environmental harm comes, the more fly-tipping, the more service inequality we allow to grow. Regional problems require regional thinking but it has to start somewhere,” he said.

Coun Pattison said that there is a “hierarchy” of respondents when an email is sent to multiple recipients, and in this case it was the mayor, MP, then the council.

She also said Coun Sheard had received a response several times on previous occasions when he had asked about the re-opening of the tip.

Councillor Pattison said: “As I did say in my answer to your [written] question, the chances of a regional agreement, certainly, to opening Nab Lane, I think are absolutely zilch to be honest. And there’s many reasons for that.

“One of them being all the region’s authorities have different contractors running their services, different contractual arrangements, different arrangements for waste, recycling, different arrangements at their tips.

“And the most important point I would like to make actually is I think that with simpler recycling coming on board which will be in place - not in Kirklees but certainly in other authorities by May 26 and it will be in ours shortly after that - the use of waste disposal sites should go down because simpler recycling will mean that certainly in Kirklees, there’ll be more waste removed at the curb side.

“There are other things coming on board that will mean less waste will be created in the first place.”