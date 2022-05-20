Friends of Dewsbury South seek new recruits to help improve neighbourhoods

Coun Jackie Ramsay (Labour, Dewsbury South), is looking to set up the Friends of Dewsbury South, covering Thornhill, Thornhill Lees, Savile Town, Whitley and Briestfield, with the aim of empowering local residents.

Coun Ramsay said: "We have some wonderful residents who are working hard to improve the look and feel of their local neighbourhoods. We just want to capture that community spirit and spread it.

"I would love it if people did not walk past potholes, fly-tipping etc but reported them when they saw them.

Members of the Friends of Dewsbury South carrying out a litter pick

"We are also going to organise group litter picks across the ward and want to encourage residents to pick up litter in their own street independently, if safe to do so, to prevent it building up.

"I hope we are collectively able to let others, especially children, know that we want to live in a well-maintained, litter-free environment.

"We know it helps our well-being if we can get out into the fresh air and we have some beautiful spots in Dewsbury South that we can all enjoy."

The group has run three litter picking sessions so far, and plans to hold another soon in conjunction with a local mosque.

