Former Dewsbury care home one of seven buildings Kirklees Council is selling off

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A former care home in Dewsbury is among seven buildings Kirklees Council is hoping to sell to help plug the gap in its finances.

The council has projected an £18m overspend in the current financial year, needing to make around £30m worth of savings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Graham Turner, cabinet member for Finance and Regeneration, said: “We’re hopeful that by selling on buildings and land which are now surplus to the council’s requirements, we can not only bring in much-needed capital funding to help us balance our budget, we’re also providing an opportunity for external investment allowing someone to bring these places back into use in the future.”

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to the Pugh Auctions website, one of the buildings is Castle Hall at 33 Lee Road in Dewsbury with a guide price of £350,000 plus.

The former Ravensthorpe care home is over two storeys and “in need of renovation”, the listing says.

The plot includes both the home and associated gardens.