Former Dewsbury care home one of seven buildings Kirklees Council is selling off
The council has projected an £18m overspend in the current financial year, needing to make around £30m worth of savings.
Councillor Graham Turner, cabinet member for Finance and Regeneration, said: “We’re hopeful that by selling on buildings and land which are now surplus to the council’s requirements, we can not only bring in much-needed capital funding to help us balance our budget, we’re also providing an opportunity for external investment allowing someone to bring these places back into use in the future.”
According to the Pugh Auctions website, one of the buildings is Castle Hall at 33 Lee Road in Dewsbury with a guide price of £350,000 plus.
The former Ravensthorpe care home is over two storeys and “in need of renovation”, the listing says.
The plot includes both the home and associated gardens.
