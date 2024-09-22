Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

You could live in one of the 60 areas of Kirklees with special status without even knowing.

Across the borough, there are 60 conservation areas that are “of special architectural or historic interest, the character or appearance of which it is desirable to preserve or enhance”.

This special status gives the council a duty to preserve and enhance the quality and character of the area.

Below, we’ve rounded up five conservation areas from across the borough and some of the features that have made them places of interest.

Batley Market.

This article uses information from Kirklees Council’s website.

Batley Market Place

Sitting in the heart of Batley, Market Place was developed during the Victorian era, and its buildings are considered to reflect the “grandeur and economic might” of the town during this era.

The conservation area spans the central zone of Batley, with the Market Square and Memorial Gardens acting as the central point. It features seven “nationally-recognised” listed buildings including the Public Library, Church of All Saints at Stocks Lane and Public Baths at Cambridge Street.

The unlisted 19th-century buildings like the Magistrates’ Court and Police Station are also considered to be of importance and add to the character of the area, retaining many original features. The collective buildings are said to be constructed almost entirely of locally sourced stone and slate.

Golcar

The “picturesque” village of Golcar developed around the woollen industry from the 16th Century. Its hilly surroundings are said to have hindered large-scale industrial development in the early days, preventing it from becoming an accessible transport route until technologies advanced.

One hundred and eleven listed buildings are covered by the conservation area including the Church of St John at Church Street, Providence Methodist Church at Knowl Road and the Railway Viaduct. Weavers cottages account for many of the other buildings that are featured.

According to the appraisal document, the upper parts of Golcar were not traditionally developed but instead used for farming, with the lower part – Golcar Edge – staying relatively undeveloped until the 19th Century due to the risk of flooding from the nearby river.

The document continues to say that the character of Golcar has been likened to an “Italian hill village”, being set on a hillside in a rural landscape.

Huddersfield town centre

Unsurprisingly, the centre of Kirklees’ biggest town has its own conservation area, with almost all of the town centre within the Ring Road included in this. This part of the town boasts fine examples of Victorian architecture, with many of the buildings being awarded at least Grade II Listed status.

Outside of the centre, Greenhead Park and some of the surrounding properties feature in a conservation area of their own, with the park and some of its features, namely the bandstand, lodge and conservatory, being Grade II Listed.

Linthwaite

With a rich textile history, Linthwaite sits to the west of Huddersfield. The conservation area has 50 listed buildings falling within it and many of these are old weavers cottages. Among the others are the Methodist Church at Lower Clough and several mills.

The appraisal states: “The early settlements focused around weavers cottages based partly on the ancient highway to Saddleworth and built from locally sourced materials. The construction of Huddersfield Narrow Canal enabled new materials to be imported.

“Large integrated mills were built in the latter part of the 19th Century, transforming the landscape with rows of terraced blocks.”

Milnsbridge

Also to the west of Huddersfield is Milnsbridge, with a conservation area that covers 17.13 hectares. The village developed around the early crossing point of the River Colne, with the woollen industry dominating the area in the 19th Century.

The mills of the era ushered in development and housing for the mill workers with some of these taking listed status. A total of 12 listed buildings are a feature of the conservation area, like Milnsbridge House at Dowker Street, the Church of St Luke’s at Manchester Road, and the former Union Mills at Factory Lane.

The council document states: “Milnsbridge has an industrial heart, important transport arteries, a commercial centre, and traditional cottages.

Each individual component has merged together over time to form the character of Milnsbridge.”

The greenery and rolling hills surrounding the village are said to significantly contribute to the area’s character, with a “dramatic” industrial centre defined by the remaining 19th Century mills and railway viaduct.

Conservation maps and appraisals on the council’s website: https://www.kirklees.gov.uk/beta/trees-listing-and-conservation/conservation-area-maps.aspx