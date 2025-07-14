Looking towards Ravensthorpe from Scouthill.

Kirklees Council has approved changes to the Air Quality Management Areas (AQMAs) in the borough - including in Ravensthorpe, Birkenshaw and Liversedge.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The changes were granted approval at last Tuesday’s (July 8) cabinet meeting after a significant improvement in air pollution levels across the district after a continued reduction in roadside air pollution.

AQMAs are put in place in areas where air pollution exceeds national standards. And, thanks to improved air quality over the past five years, six of Kirklees’ ten AQMAs have been recommended for withdrawal or amendment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The AQMAs at Scouthill in Ravensthorpe, Birkenshaw, Cooper Bridge and Bradley will all be completely revoked.

AQMAs at Liversedge, Ainley Top and Thornton Lodge will be amended to cover a smaller area. However, the AQMAs for Eastborough, Edgerton, Outlane, and Huddersfield will all be retained.

This recommendation follows consultation with the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA), councillors in the affected wards, and local authorities who also cover any of the AQMA areas.

Coun Beverley Addy, Cabinet Member for Public Health, said: “This is fantastic news for Kirklees. Cleaner air brings real benefits to everyone, especially to young children and those with health conditions. The fact that we’re seeing such improvements really does mean people will live healthier lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We want to create more clean, safe, and healthy places in Kirklees, and this brings us one step closer. We are taking further steps towards cleaner air with a new Sustainable Fleet Board which will focus on reducing the emissions of council vehicles, and by supporting the transition to more electric vehicles in Kirklees by increasing the number of electric vehicle chargers through the LEVI fund.”

Pollution levels aren’t just monitored in AQMAs, air quality is tracked across the district using DEFRA-approved ‘diffusion tubes’ which look out for nitrogen oxides.

The council also has air quality stations which monitor background pollution and levels of particulates in the wider area. Monitoring continues both inside and outside of AQMAs to ensure sustained improvement.