The group, which was established in 2016, has more than 125 members from the House of Commons and House of Lords and brings together parliamentarians, industry experts and key stakeholders to discuss solutions to resource and waste issues including litter, plastic pollution and fly-tipping - with environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy providing the secretariat.

“I’m very proud to be appointed Chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Tidy Britain in Parliament,” said Ms Leadbeater. “I’m looking forward to working with Keep Britain Tidy in the coming months to ‘Eliminate Litter, End Waste & Improve Places’.

"There are so many exciting policy opportunities within this area and this group has been a fantastic source of innovative thinking.

“I’ve campaigned within my constituency on litter, fly-tipping and dog fouling – now let’s make steps forward at a national level.”

Keep Britain Tidy’s Chief Executive, Allison Ogden-Newton OBE, has welcomed the Batley and Spen MP as the new head of the litter-fighting APPG.

She said:

“The Tidy Britain APPG is a unique platform for members to discuss and develop solutions to urgent environmental issues, protecting our environment through policy drivers and legislative change.

“Our work with the MPs that are part of the Tidy Britain APPG forms a vital part of our mission for a litter-free country, where everyone can love where they live, and we’re delighted that Kim has stepped up to lead the Tidy Britain APPG at a challenging but exciting time.”