A major revamp of Dewsbury Bus Station forms part of the Connected Town project within the Dewsbury Blueprint. Photo: West Yorkshire Combined Authority.

With a new bus station, the transformed Arcade and investment on the horizon, Dewsbury town centre is set for a “blossoming” future.

That is the positive message which has been delivered by Dewsbury East councillor Eric Firth, who believes that himself, his fellow councillors, and the people of the town should be starting to “talk the place up.”

Work is set to commence this spring on the new bus station, with designs aiming to offer state-of-the-art facilities to bus passengers, while the Grade II listed Dewsbury Arcade is set to open in the summer.

And there’s more.

The new Dewsbury Arcade is set to open this summer.

“We are on the cusp of doing great things in Dewsbury,” Coun Firth told the Reporter.

“Investors are looking at Dewsbury. There is another supermarket coming to the town centre, we’re doing the Arcade which will be completed this year and we’ve got the new bus station starting work in March.

“There’s a new market project which hopefully we will be starting this year. There’s a new management team taking over the Princess of Wales precinct. Their focus will be to bring new businesses into Dewsbury.

“There are so many things happening. Lots of great things are about to happen in Dewsbury.”

Dewsbury East councillor Eric Firth believes the town is set for a “blossoming” future.

He added: “It’s almost like a flower opening. Dewsbury will be blossoming in the not too distant future.

“And it’s about time we as councillors, and the public at large, started talking the place up. It’s a great little town.

“Okay, we’ve had our problems, not unlike many, many more towns in this position, but we’ve got a plan, and, if we can deliver it, we will turn Dewsbury around.”

Coun Firth also wants a positive future for the buildings in town which hosted bank branches, with established high street firms such as Barclays, Lloyds and Natwest announcing they would be closing their Dewsbury stores.

“Banks are pulling out of town centres because most people are going online sadly,” Coun Firth said. “But we have got to look at those buildings because they are beautiful buildings in town. We need to find a future for them.

“Dewsbury, architecturally, is brilliant.”

Other future schemes include the major revamp of Dewsbury Train Station, the Dewsbury walking and cycling scheme, the Dewsbury-Batley-Chidswell travel corridor, and the A638 Dewsbury-Cleckheaton sustainable travel corridor.