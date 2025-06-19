Dewsbury tip staff 'at breaking point' after Birstall tip shut

Increased fly-tipping, waits of more than one hour and staff at “breaking point” have been caused by the closure of Birstall’s tip, says a councillor.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The shock decision to close Birstall’s Household Waste Recycling Centre (HWRC) was made by Kirklees Council’s cabinet last autumn.

The tip was said to be the least used in the whole of Kirklees and in need of a £7m investment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The closure came into effect in November, despite a mass of objection from members of the public and councillors.

Huddersfield Town Hall.

At a recent cabinet meeting, Coun Paul Moore (Dewsbury East, Community Alliance), said: “The closure of the Nab Lane waste site has led to significant ripple effects at the Dewsbury site.

"The Dewsbury site has seen an influx of new users, leading to longer queues and waiting times.

"This has also led to a higher operational strain on staff and infrastructure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This has caused significant inconvenience for local residents who now have to travel further which has environmental consequences.

"In addition, people become frustrated by delays or being indirectly denied access because of long queues, some being in excess of one hour that I personally experienced.

“In short, local residents have lost trust in Kirklees waste management services. This has caused operational strain with workers saying they’re inundated and now at breaking point.

"We’ve also seen a large increase in fly-tipping in Dewsbury East since the closure of Nab Lane, many calling it a fly-tippers charter.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The councillor asked what impact assessment was carried out to evaluate the increased pressure on the Dewsbury site following Nab Lane’s closure, also taking into account the closure of part of Thornhill Road to accommodate the Transpennine Route Upgrade.

Cabinet Member for Highways and Waste, Coun Tyler Hawkins, said he believed the impact assessment was included in the cabinet paper when the closure was agreed and would get back to Coun Moore following the meeting.

He added: “We are aware of the issues there have been in the queue times in particular, to our tips across the borough as well.

"There have been some changes in layouts which have been trialled at the Meltham tip. That does seem to have had a positive impact and we’ll be looking to roll that out working with our partners Suez across the board to make sure we are addressing the issues that we are clearly having at our waste and recycling centres.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Moore also asked whether the Dewsbury HWRC can cope with the extra demand without compromising service quality or safety and what evidence did the council have to back this up.

Councillor Hawkins replied: “When we took the decision at cabinet, we were and still are confident that all of our sites can handle the new operation.

“Something that will be coming to the next cabinet meeting which will also inform this going forward is a revision to the waste strategy which will improve our recycling rates, bring our collections in line with some of our neighbours and also bring back some of the things many councillors and residents have been asking about, while also addressing some of those issues we’ve been having with capacity at some our our tips as well as things like bottle banks across the district.”