Kirklees Council has said that Dewsbury Sports Centre is likely to remain closed in 2024 despite over 150 people gathering in the town at the weekend to “advocate the reopening of the dry side.”

The centre has been closed since September 2023 following the discovery of reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) in the building.

Local campaign group Stop The Closures, which is dedicated to keeping assets open in the Kirklees area, has since been rallying against the decision, with many people braving the rain on Saturday, March 2 to show their support for the centre to be reopened.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Spokesperson for the group, Surraya Patel, said: “The Save Dewsbury Sports Centre campaign group is at the forefront of advocating for the reopening of the dry side and the reinstatement of the pool.

“The closure of this centre not only impacts lives in terms of health and well-being, but it also resonates across the town centre. Local businesses have shown support, highlighting the financial strain they are experiencing.

“It’s time to revive Dewsbury and restore the facility that was at the heart of our community.”

The group also confirmed that it is “keen to engage with Council Leader Cathy Scott” and is “urging immediate action to reopen the dry side as a top priority.”

In response, Coun Graham Turner, cabinet member for corporate, said: “The council remains committed to developing a plan for physical activity across Dewsbury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As part of developing this plan officers are assessing the cost and feasibility of creating access to the dry-side facilities at Dewsbury Sports Centre.

“However, we know that the works required are likely to be extensive which means it is unlikely that the centre will re-open in 2024.”

Details regarding the condition of Dewsbury Sports Centre can be found in the appendices to the Cabinet Report from the December 12: