An image of how the Fun Run obstacle course will look, with children enjoying the musical chimes.

A Dewsbury park’s playground is set for a £250,000 makeover.

The upgrades at Crow Nest Park in Dewsbury Moor are being made possible by £150,000 in funding from the ongoing Kirklees Council Playable Spaces project, as well as an additional £100,000 following a successful application to the FCC Communities Foundation.

The playground at Crow Nest Park currently features several play facilities, including a multi-age play area with traditional play equipment and a multi-use games area (MUGA). Additionally, various outdoor gym equipment is scattered throughout the park.

The upgrade plans for the public play area include a new climbing frame for teens, sensory and accessible equipment including new musical chimes and drums, a toddler multi climber and roundabout.

There will also be a new large three bay swing unit and a fun run obstacle course, all on improved accessible ground surfacing. The plans also include refurbished benches and new picnic benches for seating.

Contractors are due to start work on the site on Monday, March 24, and will last for approximately 16 weeks. The nearby adventure playground will increase opening hours while the work is taking place so that children have an alternative place for free play in the park.

Coun Munir Ahmed, Cabinet Member for Environment and Highways said:

“Last year we engaged with residents to see what improvements they would like to see for the play areas at Crow Nest Park.

“Based on the feedback, we have created an exciting modern design to provide a fun and inclusive play area for the local community and beyond.

“The additional funding from the FCC is a significant investment in Crow Nest Park, which I hope will be enjoyed by many generations of children and young people.”

FCC Communities Foundation is a not-for-profit business that awards grants for community projects through the Landfill Communities Fund.

Cheryl Raynor, FCC Communities Foundation Grant Manager, said:

“We’re delighted to support the Council with this project; they have worked hard to show the difference the upgrades will make and enhance this space for local people.

“FCC Communities Foundation is always happy to consider grant applications for projects that make a difference to local communities, and we’re looking forward to seeing this one take shape soon.”

The Adventure Playground at Crow Nest Park will be open Tuesdays, 10am to 2pm; Wednesdays, 10am to 2pm and 3.30pm to 5pm; and Saturdays 1.30pm to 3pm and 3.30pm to 5pm.

More information can be found on the Crow Nest Park Adventure Playground Facebook page: https://m.facebook.com/crownestparkadventureplayground/