Dewsbury nursery and Gomersal school sites among 30 assets council wants to offload
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The buildings and land are set to be sold off, a report to next week’s cabinet meeting reveals, as the council tries to bring in £6m.
Among them is the site of the former Gomersal First School and The Children’s Place – a former nursery – in Dewsbury.
The assets in North Kirklees to be sold off are below.
The listings in bold are where the tenant wishes to purchase the council’s freehold interest.
The proposed method of disposal for the remainder have not yet been made clear.
Land adjacent to Raikes Lane, Birstall, Batley, WF17 9QX – Local Plan Housing Site (HS91)
Albert Morton Pavilion, Whitechapel Road, Scholes, Cleckheaton, BD19 6HN – former pavilion
Land off Snelsins Lane, Cleckheaton, BD19 3UH
Land adjacent to 96/88 South Parade, Cleckheaton, BD19 3AF
Land adjacent to 19 Eastborough Crescent, Dewsbury, WF13 1PQ
Land at Ravenswharfe Road, Scout Hill, Dewsbury, WF13 3RD
Land at Low Road, Dewsbury Moor, Dewsbury, WF13 3PP
The Children’s Place, Netherfield Road, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury, WF13 3JY – former nursery
Land at Greenside Road, Mirfield, WF14 0AU
Land at Hagg Lane, Lower Hopton, Mirfield, WF14 8QG
Pathways – Mirfield Day Centre, Nettleton Road, Mirfield, WF14 9AQ – former adult day care centre
Site of the former Gomersal First School, Oxford Rd, Gomersal, Cleckheaton BD19 4PX
The cabinet meeting takes place on Tuesday, January 21 at 1.30pm at Huddersfield Town Hall.