Dewsbury nursery and Gomersal school sites among 30 assets council wants to offload

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Kirklees Council is looking to dispose of a Dewsbury nursery site and a Gomersal school site, along with 28 other assets.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The buildings and land are set to be sold off, a report to next week’s cabinet meeting reveals, as the council tries to bring in £6m.

Among them is the site of the former Gomersal First School and The Children’s Place – a former nursery – in Dewsbury.

The assets in North Kirklees to be sold off are below.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Huddersfield Town Hall

The listings in bold are where the tenant wishes to purchase the council’s freehold interest.

The proposed method of disposal for the remainder have not yet been made clear.

Land adjacent to Raikes Lane, Birstall, Batley, WF17 9QX – Local Plan Housing Site (HS91)

Albert Morton Pavilion, Whitechapel Road, Scholes, Cleckheaton, BD19 6HN – former pavilion

Land off Snelsins Lane, Cleckheaton, BD19 3UH

Land adjacent to 96/88 South Parade, Cleckheaton, BD19 3AF

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Land adjacent to 19 Eastborough Crescent, Dewsbury, WF13 1PQ

Land at Ravenswharfe Road, Scout Hill, Dewsbury, WF13 3RD

Land at Low Road, Dewsbury Moor, Dewsbury, WF13 3PP

The Children’s Place, Netherfield Road, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury, WF13 3JY – former nursery

Land at Greenside Road, Mirfield, WF14 0AU

Land at Hagg Lane, Lower Hopton, Mirfield, WF14 8QG

Pathways – Mirfield Day Centre, Nettleton Road, Mirfield, WF14 9AQ – former adult day care centre

Site of the former Gomersal First School, Oxford Rd, Gomersal, Cleckheaton BD19 4PX

The cabinet meeting takes place on Tuesday, January 21 at 1.30pm at Huddersfield Town Hall.