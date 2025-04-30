Dewsbury community centre land among six assets Kirklees Councils wants to sell off
With 2023 a particularly tough year for the council’s finances, the local authority announced that it would be selling off some assets to help address a shortfall, which then stood at £47m.
More than 50 sales were planned, many of which have been and gone.
From landmarks and historic buildings to farms and plots of land, all manner of locations were earmarked for disposal, with some causing upset within communities.
Among them was the iconic former Red House Museum at Gomersal which sold for £650,000.
Elsewhere, Fartown Village Hall brought in £322,000 and the former Ingfield Business Centre in Deighton sold for £200,000.
The former Homestead Care Home at Hurst Knowle, Huddersfield raised £400,000, and the Albert Street Car Park in Lockwood was sold at a price of £153,000.
More council assets are set to go under the hammer in auctions this month and in May.
They include
- Land and buildings (former community centre and offices) at Queen Street, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury, West Yorkshire, WF13 3BT – £100,000 plus. Auction ends April 30
- Land at George Street/William Street, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury, West Yorkshire, WF13 3LL – £50,000 plus. Auction ends May 28.
- Land adjacent to 69-73 Victoria Road, Dewsbury, West Yorkshire, WF13 2AW – £25,000 plus. Auction ends May 28.
The cash raised by these auctions will be put into Kirklees Council’s capital plan which then invests in the local economy and infrastructure.
