Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

At the next meeting of the Dewsbury Town Deal Board, on Thursday, March 28, Kirklees Council says it will present major steps forward for multiple key projects within the Dewsbury Blueprint.

The board will discuss plans for Dewsbury Market and the new town park, along with new, improved proposals for the public space outside Dewsbury Town Hall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Most imminent is the start of renovation works to Dewsbury Arcade, which will begin on Monday, April 15.

An artist's impression of how the revamped Dewsbury Arcade could look when restoration work is finished as part of the Dewsbury Blueprint project

The arcade is a Grade II Listed building which has been a focal point in Dewsbury town centre since the late 1800s but has stood empty for more than seven years.

As a key part of the Dewsbury Blueprint, the arcade will be reopened as the UK’s first ever community-run shopping centre.

It will be managed by the Arcade Group - a community business formed specifically to lease and manage the building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The work will be undertaken by William Birch Construction - a Yorkshire-based company specialising in the restoration and repair of historic buildings.

Artist's impression of how the new Dewsbury Market will look

The renovations should take around a year to complete, and will be funded by £4.5m from the National Lottery Heritage Fund, grants from the Dewsbury Town Deal Board and West Yorkshire Combined Authority, support from the government’s Getting Building Fund, and capital funding from the council.

Once reopened, the Arcade Group will take on management and operation of the business side of the arcade without further financial input from the council.

The board meeting on Thursday will also have first sight of new, more detailed plans for the area outside Dewsbury Town Hall, which will see the creation of a new public space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The proposed designs feature a amphitheatre – the suggested design for which is inspired by the town hall once being the site of Dewsbury’s original railway station – along with more greenery and seating.

An artist's impression of how the refurbished Dewsbury Arcade could look

Following discussion by the board next week, a consultation will be held around these proposed plans over the coming months.

The council is then aiming to begin work on public realm outside the town hall this summer.

Councillor Cathy Scott, leader of Kirklees Council, said: “I’m honestly overjoyed that we are, at long last, able to talk about these projects progressing publicly, and that people will be able to physically see the changes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"For a very long time, the lion’s share of work has been taking place behind the scenes.

“As someone who’s lived and breathed Dewsbury since long before I became council leader, I appreciate so keenly how difficult it is to be having all these discussions and not physically seeing the results.

"A tremendous amount of consideration goes into each and every decision, which is exactly as it should be in times like these.

“Our town needs a lot of time and investment to return it to its former glory and I believe our blueprint plans are the boost Dewsbury needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad