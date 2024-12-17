An iconic Dewsbury landmark has been given a “new lease of life” after moving into Crow Nest Park.

The famous Dewsbury Bandstand had stood in the Memorial Gardens on Longcauseway in the town centre for more than a decade.

However, Kirklees Council was given the go-ahead to move the landmark into the Heckmondwike Road park, just over a mile away, earlier this year.

The bandstand has been given a green and red makeover and sits on a purpose-built platform in the park. The pre-existing platform had stood empty since the original park bandstand was dismantled in the 1960s.

Coun Graham Turner, Cabinet Member for Finance and Regeneration, said:

“It is fantastic to see a bandstand back in place for the benefit of all. Before relocating to its new home in the park, the bandstand underwent careful restoration to ensure visitors can enjoy it for years to come.

“The relocation of the Dewsbury bandstand is part of our plans for the regeneration of Dewsbury town centre and has taken some time to plan and implement but I am sure the public will agree that it’s well worth it.

“It’s also a prime example of how our blueprint approach means looking at Dewsbury as a whole, not just piece by piece or project by project and gives this beautiful structure a new lease of life.”

A planning application has also been submitted by Kirklees Council to provide Crow Nest Park with improved toilet facilities.

The proposed works include modifying the existing cafe and public toilets building, adjoined to the Dewsbury Mansion House, to provide the facilities.