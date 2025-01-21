Council U-turn on plan to shrink Kirklees wheelie bins

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Controversial plans to reduce the size of grey bins in Kirklees have been thrown out.

Kirklees Labour group had already published a statement signalling their intention to scrap the unpopular cost-cutting plan that was set out in the draft budget in December.

But more certainty was given at at meeting of the council’s overview and scrutiny management committee by council leader, Coun Carole Pattison (Labour).

She told members that the plan will not be included in the cabinet’s final budget proposal.

It had been proposed that Kirklees residents could get smaller bins

The idea of replacing every single grey bin with a smaller alternative had triggered major backlash and proved highly unpopular during the budget consultation period, with it flagged as one of the most important issues to respondents.

The leader explained that the plan wasn’t solely being axed due to its unpopularity but also because cabinet recognises the need for a “far wider strategy” to help the council meet its waste reduction and recycling targets going forward.

She later added: “When we launched the budget consultation, we said we would listen to residents’ feedback and that’s exactly what we’ve done.

"Grey bins will remain at their current size. We will look at all the consultation responses carefully before we finalise our budget but some messages came across loud and clear.

"People in Kirklees want to do their bit for the environment but reducing the size of the bins is not the right place to start.

“We are always looking for ways to reduce the amount of waste we produce and how we can help residents protect their planet. But it’s important that we bring people with us too.

"We will look again at how we can make recycling easier for residents, reduce contamination of the recycling we already collect and work with residents to make Kirklees cleaner and greener.”

The proposal was forecast to save a £131,000 saving in the first year, and a saving of around half a million pounds every year after that - though an initial £4.4m investment was required to cover the costs of replacements.

It was put forward as part of a wider £11.4m package of savings needed to balance the council’s budget for the next financial year, with the local authority looking at a £29.3m budget gap going into 2025/26.