Council misses out on millions to cut Kirklees residents’ energy bills

Kirklees Council did not apply for a potential cash boost that would have slashed residents’ energy bills - though this could soon change.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Earlier this year, leader of Kirklees Council’s Green group, Coun Andrew Cooper voiced serious concern when it emerged that the local authority was not participating in the Warm Homes Local Scheme.

The government initiative provides funding to councils to help residents improve the energy efficiency of homes, particularly those occupied by low-income households.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the time, it was unclear whether the council had missed out on the funding after an unsuccessful bid or simply did not apply.

Councillor Carole Pattison, leader of Kirklees Council

But at a recent cabinet meeting, it emerged that the local authority did not make an application.

All other West Yorkshire authorities secured significant investments: Bradford – £7,106,823; Calderdale – £3,206,150; Leeds – £5,963,439; and Wakefield – £1,500,000.

In response to a question from Coun Cooper, leader of the council, Coun Carole Pattison, said the council “unfortunately” had not applied for the first round of funding for “various reasons” which she said were “justifiable”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She also said that the council is in the process of applying in the second round of the funding.

Councillor Pattison said she was not in a position to publicly state exactly the reasons behind the council’s absence of a bid in the first round.

Going forward, she said the council has the capacity and will do all it can to make up for that “deficiency”.

Under the Warm Homes Local Scheme, a home survey can be arranged for eligible households to determine how a property can be made more energy efficient.