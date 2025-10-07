Concern as plans for new homes near Dewsbury go back on the table

Concerns have been raised over controversial housing plans for land near Dewsbury.

A judicial review overturned Kirklees Council’s decision to grant outline planning permission for the 181-home development at Heybeck Lane last month.

The seven hectare site, which is bordered by ancient woodland, makes up part of a much larger development plan for around 1,500 homes. This is split across two sites at Chidswell and Heybeck.

Throughout the planning process, the Chidswell Action Group (CAG) raised several points of concern and applied for the review against the local authority, which ultimately went in their favour.

Huddersfield Town Hall.

Only one of five grounds considered during the review was upheld – the council’s failure to publish the Section 106 agreements in advance of the planning permission, which would have allowed objectors to comment on the defects in such agreements.

At the time, campaigners branded the success a “victory for local democracy”.

But now Kirklees Council has started another period of public consultation on the plans and published a draft Section 106 agreement.

Consultation ends on Thursday, October 9.

CAG are concerned the application could be approved without it being required to go before the council’s strategic planning committee.

Graham Turner, Kirklees Council’s cabinet member for Finance and Regeneration, said: “The council is currently reviewing the mechanisms available for decision making with the Heybeck Lane outline planning application and will be able to advise in the coming weeks of the route for a decision.”

