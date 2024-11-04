Kirklees Council, community groups and volunteers have planted nearly 15 hectares of new woodland across the district.

The Kirklees Council Woodland Development Team, as part of The White Forest programme, engaged the local community in planting an area equivalent to the size of 21 football pitches with a mix of native broadleaf species.

During the last planting season, which ran from November 2023 to March 2024, almost 1,000 volunteers planted trees across 50 sessions in various wards including Batley East, Birstall and Birkenshaw, Colne Valley, Holme Valley South, Kirkburton and Newsome.

Children from schools and scout groups braved the great outdoors to learn how to plant trees. They were joined by Kirklees Council staff, volunteers and councillors; Huddersfield University students and staff; and residents.

Tree planting volunteers

The woodlands are diverse ecosystems that include open spaces, various habitat types, different layers of vegetation growth and varied soil compositions. They provide benefits such as flood risk reduction, increased biodiversity, enhanced climate resilience and the improved health and well-being of Kirklees communities.

Coun Munir Ahmed, cabinet member for environment and highways, said: “We are proud to lead the White Rose Forest initiative and of our vital involvement here in Kirklees.

“I would like to say a big ‘thank you’ to the volunteers and local community groups for their invaluable contribution to our new woodland creation.

“Planting trees together can foster a sense of hope and growth for the future while creating a legacy of improved health and well-being for future generations and a thriving habitat for wildlife.

A child volunteer with an instructor

“I hope that many more people will join us for our new planting season.”

The new tree planting season will begin this month and run through to March 2025.

The Kirklees Woodland Development team is once again looking for volunteers to plant trees and help with its aim of increasing the tree canopy cover in Kirklees to 21 per cent by 2050.

Kirklees Council has been the lead organisation for the delivery of the White Rose Forest programme since 2002.

The White Rose Forest is the community forest for North and West Yorkshire. The programme works with communities, landowners and farmers to plant trees where they are needed the most.