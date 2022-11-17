Councillor John Lawson and colleagues met with the water supply company, as well as representatives from Kirklees Highways, to discuss what plans Yorkshire Water had “to invest in the ageing infrastructure” to prevent the “recurring problem” of water bursts on the town’s main road.

After the meeting, Coun Lawson said: “I have to admit to being frustrated and disappointed with their answers to our questions so far.

"They said that there are no plans to invest immediately in the deteriorating pipes that run along Cleckheaton’s main road.

Road closed because of burst water pipe, Bradford Road, Cleckheaton.

“They also admitted that our location is not on their priorities list for the next five year plan of works.

"Instead, residents and businesses will have to put up with the ongoing massive disruption every time the pipe bursts while it is dealt with ‘reactively’.

“I have to ask - how bad does it need to get?

“The destructive power of the water pressure means half the width of the road is lost, causing days of repairs.

"Kirklees have to redirect much needed resources every time the pipe fails, people are inconvenienced, traffic builds up and local businesses lose trade.

“I know Yorkshire Water have their own financial pressures at the moment but so do the people who live and work here.

“They can’t expect Cleckheaton to carry on taking up their slack.”

Stephanie Norris, owner of Joshua Adams Menswear on Bradford Road, said: “There is a recurring problem with the water infrastructure in and around our area.

“With the volume of proposed housing schemes in our local area, significant investment and a plan focusing on increased future demand would be welcomed to ease the number of road closures around Cleckheaton.

“This will assist with encouraging people into town, bringing a positive impact to local businesses.”

A Yorkshire Water spokesperson said: “Burst pipes can happen for a number of reasons – often it’s down to a change in pressure or temperature fluctuations that cause ground movement and cracks in the pipe.

“At Yorkshire Water, we have enough pipework to wrap around the world twice. We’re constantly checking them so that we can prioritise which pipes need fixing or replacing first.

“In Kirklees and Calderdale we’ve invested more than £8million in the clean water network over the last three years.

