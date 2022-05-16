Children at a Batley school call on dog owners to clean up their act

Two Kirklees Council public space protection officers visited pupils in years three and six at Healey Junior and Infant School to talk about problems with dog owners close to the school.

This resulted in a competition in which the pupils created posters about dog-fouling and dogs being off-lead. The best four pieces of artwork will be turned into professionally produced signs, with the help of Kirklees Council’s graphics department.

Colin Parr, strategic director for environment and climate change at Kirklees Council, said: “We are hoping that dog owners in the area will listen to the voices of the children that are affected most by their irresponsible behaviour.

Some of the pupils who entered the competition at Healey Junior and Infant School, Batley

"An off-lead dog can be very frightening to a small child.

"These children are having to try to avoid stepping in dog mess every day they go to school because of the actions of a small minority of dog owners.

"You can see from the designs how strongly the children feel about the issue too.

"It was difficult choosing the winners, but out of more than 60 we managed to pick 12 who all received a prize from our Batley area ranger.”

The four selected designs will be displayed as signs on lampposts close to the school and around Healey Community Centre in the hope that dog owners will take notice and clean up their acts.