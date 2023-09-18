Kirklees councillor Graham Turner

Other cash-saving ideas going before the council’s cabinet include moving Batley’s and Dewsbury’s libraries and looking at whether the council should still run a dementia care home in Heckmondwike.

Newly-appointed leader of the council, Councillor Cathy Scott, warned last week that “painful” cuts will be needed as the council tries to save a whopping £47.8m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cabinet members are being asked to approve a six-week consultation over the district’s leisure centre which includes three potential permanent closures – Dewsbury Sports Centre, Batley Sports and Tennis Centre, and Colne Valley Leisure Centre.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dewsbury Sports Centre could close under the plans being considered

A spokesperson for the council said they all “require a larger council contribution to operate than other centres, as well as significant capital investment for repairs and maintenance over the next three years”.

Councillor Graham Turner, cabinet member for finance and regeneration, said: “Government funding has failed to plug the gap created by the long-term impacts of austerity, Covid and increased energy prices.

“This has left us having to make very difficult decisions on the ongoing provision of other services, such as sport and leisure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am asking cabinet permission to consult on the proposals, so that we can understand the impact they will have on local people.

"The information gathered will be used to draft a report for a final decision at the cabinet meeting in December.”

In addition, the council is reviewing its supported living provision – including pulling out of the care services it currently provides at The Mews in Mirfield as the building lease has ended and the landlord does not wish to continue leasing it to the council.

Councillors will also discuss redesigning the service on offer at at Brighton Court in Heckmondwike and Wilton Terrace in Cleckheaton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Should these proposals be approved, the council says it would focus providing care for people with more complex learning disability needs from these buildings in future years.

Talks with service users, staff and trade unions are underway about the consultation process and proposed changes.

Batley and Dewsbury libraries could move under a plan to “make the best use” of council buildings and save around £455,000.

Batley Town Hall would become home to a library in a refurbished building. The current library building, which the council says is in need of extensive refurbishment, would no longer be needed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Walsh Building in Dewsbury town centre could be used as a modern hub for services including the customer service centre and library in a refurbished building.

A spokesperson for the council said: “Council buildings across Dewsbury town centre would be viewed as a whole to make sure that place-based working arrangements are efficient and allow vital services to be provided to residents.

"The plans also address the need to carry out further assessments on the condition of Cleckheaton Town Hall.

"The main hall is currently closed due to significant condition and health and safety concerns but the plan proposes the mothballing of the whole building.”