From left to right: Britain In Bloom judge Ruth Growney; Kirklees Mayor Liz Smaje; Mirfield In Bloom's Ruth Edwards BEM and Christine Sykes; and Britain In Bloom judge Dale Hector.

Judges from Britain In Bloom have visited Mirfield with the town “determined” to be crowned the blooming best in the country.

After welcoming judges from Yorkshire In Bloom last month, volunteers from Mirfield In Bloom showed the national judges around the town for the first time in three years on Friday, August 8.

The hard-working community group, including chair Ruth Edwards BEM and secretary Christine Sykes, took Britain In Bloom judges Ruth Growney and Dale Hector on a morning tour of the town before providing a buffet lunch at St Mary’s Church.

Mirfield In Bloom, who scooped the Large Town Silver Gilt award at Britain In Bloom 2022, is Yorkshire’s sole representative in the same category this year.

But this time, they are going for gold.

Christine said after the judges’ visit: “They gave us some good advice and we thought we gave them the right answers to questions they asked. They were very impressed by the community spirit that we have.

“We are hoping to put Kirklees on the map. We wanted it to be perfect. You only get to go once in three years to Britain In Bloom and you have got to be invited. And this year we are determined to go for gold.

“If we get this, it will put Mirfield and Kirklees on the map. Thank you to everybody for their support.”

The group has had continued success at Yorkshire In Bloom where they have been crowned the best Large Town for three years in a row.

Britain in Bloom, run by the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS), celebrated its 60th anniversary in 2024 and encourages community groups in villages, towns and cities “to make positive changes to their local environment through horticultural, environmental and community action.”

Judges Ruth and Dale told the Reporter Series: “It has become quite apparent that the people of Mirfield really do love where they live.

“Everybody, from the youngest to the oldest, is involved in making the town a better place for people to work, live, and visit. Everybody cares, and that is what we like to see.

“We have both never been here before but they have left a really strong impression.”

The winners of Britain In Bloom 2025 will be revealed in October.